MacDermid agreed to terms on a three-year, $3.45 million contract with New Jersey on Friday.

MacDermid will remain with the Devils after joining the club at the trade deadline this last season. In his 16 appearances for the club, the 30-year-old winger managed just one point to go with 29 hits, two blocks and 50 PIM. The decision to give MacDermid a three-year deal does seem a little surprising when you consider he averaged a meager 4:22 of ice time. Looking ahead to next season, MacDermid probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited minutes and lack of offensive upside.