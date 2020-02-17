Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Columbus.

On the same day New Jersey traded veteran defenseman and team captain Andy Greene, as well as forward Blake Coleman, the Devils were blitzed with 55 Columbus shots. The red-hot Blackwood was equal to the task, allowing his teammates to erase a 2-0 first-period deficit. He's allowed just four goals in four February starts, winning all of them and boasting an other-worldly .976 save percentage.