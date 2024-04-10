Blackwood stopped 38 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Blackwood was spotted a 2-0 lead early in the second period but couldn't guide that advantage to the intermission. Andrei Kuzmenko ended up completing the Flames' comeback in overtime. Blackwood has lost seven of his last eight appearances, though this was one of his better efforts in that span. The 27-year-old is down to 10-24-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 43 appearances. The Sharks' next game is in Seattle on Thursday.