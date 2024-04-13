Blackwood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports, indicating he will protect the home net Saturday against Minnesota.

Blackwood is coming off a 38-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary. He has stopped 114 of 126 shots during his four-game winless skid. In 43 contests this campaign, Blackwood has earned a 10-24-4 record with a 3.38 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Wild sit 21st in the league this season with 2.99 goals per game.