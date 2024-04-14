Blackwood gave up six goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

The Sharks stayed competitive until the last minute of the second period, when Kirill Kaprizov scored twice on Blackwood. This was Blackwood's fifth straight loss (0-4-1), and he's allowed 18 goals in that span. He's now at 10-25-4 with a 3.45 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 44 appearances this season. The Sharks' last two games of the season are on the road, with stops in Edmonton on Monday and in Calgary on Thursday.