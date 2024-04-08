Blackwood stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Arizona. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
With the game knotted up at 2-2 in the third frame, Blackwood allowed two even-strength goals to finish with an .852 save percentage. As the current No. 1 goal for the Sharks, Blackwood has only one win in his last seven starts and he has allowed 21 goals over that span. Blackwood is at 10-24-3 with a 3.40 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 42 contests this season.
