Blackwood (undisclosed) did not accompany the Sharks on the team's two-game road trip, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood isn't expected to join the team before Thursday's season finale versus the Flames. As a result, he will conclude the 2023-24 campaign with a 10-25-4 record, a 3.45 GAA, an .899 save percentage and two shutouts in 44 appearances. Devin Cooley will start Monday against Edmonton, and Georgi Romanov could face Calgary on Thursday.