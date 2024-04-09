Blackwood is slated to guard the home goal versus Calgary on Tuesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.
Blackwood struggled in his last start Sunday against Arizona, surrendering four goals on only 27 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a slumping Flames squad that's also lost three straight games.
