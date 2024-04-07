Blackwood will patrol the home crease Sunday against Arizona, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after Devin Cooley played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis. The 27-year-old Blackwood has a 10-23-3 record this season with a 3.38 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 41 games played. The Coyotes sit 18th in the league this campaign with 3.05 goals per contest.