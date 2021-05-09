Blackwood made 22 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Blackwood came in hot with a five-game winning streak, but the Isles picked him and the Devils apart on Saturday. His recent play has salvaged his otherwise forgettable season and almost made both fantasy managers and fans forget he went 0-7-3 in the 10 games before that. Blackwood and the Devils have one more game this season (Monday) and will then focus on prep for 2021-22.