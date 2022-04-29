Blackwood is the expected starter for Friday's season finale against the Red Wings.
Blackwood will be making just his second appearance since Jan. 19. He allowed five goals on 34 shots in an overtime loss to Ottawa on Tuesday in his return from a heel injury, bringing his season record to 9-9-4 with a 3.36 GAA and .892 save percentage.
