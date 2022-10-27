Blackwood wasn't on the ice Thursday due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has a 3-2-0 record, 2.81 GAA, and .871 save percentage in five starts this season. There's no indication of how significant Blackwood's injury is, but if he misses time, then the Devils will likely lean on backup goaltender Vitek Vanecek. New Jersey doesn't have a set of back-to-back games on its schedule until Nov. 25-26, so they could conceivably use Vanecek almost exclusively for weeks if Blackwood's injury proves to be significant.