Blackwood wasn't on the ice Thursday due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has a 3-2-0 record, 2.81 GAA, and .871 save percentage in five starts this season. There's no indication of how significant Blackwood's injury is, but if he misses time, then the Devils will likely lean on backup goaltender Vitek Vanecek. New Jersey doesn't have a set of back-to-back games on its schedule until Nov. 25-26, so they could conceivably use Vanecek almost exclusively for weeks if Blackwood's injury proves to be significant.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Chased by Caps in Monday's loss•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to play Monday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Secures third win•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Secures easy win•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Thursday•