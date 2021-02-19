Blackwood made 25 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Blackwood has won both of his starts since New Jersey returned from its two-week layoff, holding the Rangers and Bruins to two goals apiece. Expectations were low for the Devils coming into the season, and while it's still early, they're now 6-3-2 thanks in large part to Blackwood's outstanding play. The 24-year-old goalie is 4-0-1 with a sub-2.00 GAA.