Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Sees red nine times
Blackwood was torched for nine goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Flames.
The goal light behind the 22-year-old got a major workout as the Flames poured on six goals in the third period to bury the Devils. Blackwood's record dropped to 6-8 with a suddenly pedestrian 2.69 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Luckily, it only counts as one loss for the rookie, who will cede the crease to Cory Schneider for Wednesday's meeting with the Oilers.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Draws tough matchup Tuesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tough loss in DC•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Between pipes Friday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Earns even timeshare with Schneider•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Close only counts in horseshoes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set to face Boston on Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...