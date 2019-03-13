Blackwood was torched for nine goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Flames.

The goal light behind the 22-year-old got a major workout as the Flames poured on six goals in the third period to bury the Devils. Blackwood's record dropped to 6-8 with a suddenly pedestrian 2.69 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Luckily, it only counts as one loss for the rookie, who will cede the crease to Cory Schneider for Wednesday's meeting with the Oilers.

