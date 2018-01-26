Blackwood was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.

Blackwood was called up as relief for Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid, as they're both dealing with groin ailments. The 21-year-old backstop has struggled for AHL Binghamton this season, with a .877 save percentage, 3.64 GAA and 5-12-0 record. If either Schneider of Kinkaid can get healthy for a Jan. 30 matchup against the Sabres, Blackwood likely won't be called up again.