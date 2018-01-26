Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Shifts to minors for break
Blackwood was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Blackwood was called up as relief for Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid, as they're both dealing with groin ailments. The 21-year-old backstop has struggled for AHL Binghamton this season, with a .877 save percentage, 3.64 GAA and 5-12-0 record. If either Schneider of Kinkaid can get healthy for a Jan. 30 matchup against the Sabres, Blackwood likely won't be called up again.
