Blackwood turned aside 23 of 24 shots in regulation and overtime, and five of six shootout attempts, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

The only shot to get past the rookie in the first 60 minutes came when he was screened, but he also owed his left goalpost a great deal of thanks -- Clayton Keller put a rebound off it in the third period for what should have been the winning goal, and Richard Panik also found iron on Arizona's final shootout attempt. Blackwood has won only twice in his last seven outings as he alternates starts with Cory Schneider, but he's allowed two goals or fewer in five of them as he tries to demonstrate he can be the Devils' goalie of the future.