Devils' Mirco Mueller: Back in action Saturday
Mueller (shoulder) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Mueller's participation in practice Friday was a pretty strong indicator that he was nearing a return to the lineup and it appears he won't need more than a session under his belt to do so. The blueliner is fortunate to only miss 11 games after a scary crash into the boards on Feb. 27 and will look to build on a career-best 10 points through 47 games.
