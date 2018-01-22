Devils' Mirco Mueller: Not playing Monday
Mueller (collarbone) won't play Monday against the Red Wings, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.
Mueller was recalled from a two-game conditioning stint in the AHL, but the Devils are reportedly still evaluating him. He won't have to wait very long for his next chance to return to the lineup. New Jersey plays in Boston on Tuesday.
