Hischier put up an assist and went minus-3 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Hischier concludes a productive March with four goals and 12 helpers over 15 contests. The center is up to 59 points, 167 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 63 outings overall. He needs just one more point to reach 60 for the third year in a row, but he'll fall short of matching his 31-goal, 80-point campaign from 2022-23.
