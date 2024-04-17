Hischier provided an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders, wrapping up the 2023-24 season with 27 goals and 67 points in 71 appearances.

Hischier posted his second-highest point total and appeared in the third-most games of his seven-year career, but this season has to be viewed as a disappointment on the heels of his 80-point output in 2022-23. The first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft also took a significant step back defensively, with his rating dropping from plus-33 last season to minus-5 as the Devils missed the postseason in 2023-24.