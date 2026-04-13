Devils' Nico Hischier: Three points in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hischier scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Hischier opened the scoring at 5:12 of the first period. He later set up Dawson Mercer's game-tying shorthanded goal in the third and then scored another of his own on the power play 3:18 into the extra session. Hischier had gone nine games without a goal prior to Sunday, but he had eight assists in that span. The 27-year-old center is at 28 goals, 66 points (23 on the power play), 211 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 58 hits and a minus-6 rating over 81 appearances this season.
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