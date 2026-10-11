Hischier scored two goals and an assist, all on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

The New Jersey captain tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. He set up two more tallies in the second to help the home side pull away. It was an impressive display for Hischier, as he shook off his early-season mini-slump. He'd gone without a point in the first three contests of 2026-27, but he was bound to get rolling in short order -- he's produced at least 20 goals and 60 points in five straight regular seasons.