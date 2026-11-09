Hischier scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hischier had been limited to two assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old center helped Timo Meier get out of a goal drought in the second period before snapping his own slump in the third. Through 18 appearances, Hischier has eight goals, five assist, seven power-play points, 42 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. He's not quite at his best early in the campaign, but as a strong two-way center, he won't lose his top-six assignment.