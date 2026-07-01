Devils' Nico Hischier: Set to sign five-year extension

Hischier is slated to sign a five-year, $58.5 million contract extension with the Devils on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Hischier has one more year remaining on his current contract, so his extension will kick in for the 2027-28 campaign. The 27-year-old has racked up at least 60 points for New Jersey in five consecutive seasons, most recently recording 28 goals, 38 assists, 62 blocked shots, 58 hits and 29 PIM while averaging 20:43 of ice time across 82 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.