Hischier exited Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals after taking a puck to the face, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Prior to exiting, Hischier recorded a goal and an assist across 18:02 of ice time. Head coach Lindy Ruff called it a "scary" moment, but he was coy about providing any true timeline for the captain's return to the lineup. The Devils and the Capitals face off again Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.