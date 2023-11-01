GM Tom Fitzgerald "does not anticipate" Hischier (upper body) will join the Devils on their upcoming four-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Wednesday.

If Hischier misses New Jersey's trip, then the next possible date he could return would be Nov. 10 versus Washington. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start this year, recording two points (both goals) in seven contests, but he was a huge part of the Devils' offense in 2022-23, supplying 31 goals and 49 assists in 81 outings. While Hischier is unavailable, Chris Tierney might play regularly.