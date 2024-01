Palat (lower body) told reporters he was ready to play ahead of Thursday's clash with Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat slotted into a second-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit at Wednesday's practice. Before his 10-game absence, Palat was struggling offensively with just one point in his previous nine contests during which he averaged 15:42 of ice time.