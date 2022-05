Zacha totaled a career-best 36 points thanks to 15 goals and 21 assists over 70 appearances in 2021-22.

Despite the new personal scoring best, Zacha's season left a lot to be desired. He took a step back relative to his previous campaign, when Zacha needed only 50 appearances to rack up 17 goals and 35 points. The Devils will likely re-sign the restricted free agent this offseason and plug Zacha back into a middle-six role next year.