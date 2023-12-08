Nemec scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Nemec has stepped right into a top-four role for the Devils. He checked off another milestone Thursday was his first NHL tally, which was also the game-winning goal. He's racked up three points, five shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through his first three appearances. Nemec looks like he belongs in the NHL, and with Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) out long term, the Devils will be leaning on their youth on the blue line to stay competitive in the Metropolitan Division.