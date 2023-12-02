Nemec registered two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Nemec set up Dawson Mercer's first-period power-play goal and an even-strength tally by Ondrej Palat in the third. This was a solid debut for Nemec, who led the Devils' blueliners with 22:38 of ice time in his NHL debut. The 19-year-old should be on the radar in all fantasy formats with Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) on injured reserve indefinitely. Nemec and Luke Hughes are poised to battle for power-play time, but there's now enough room for both of them to also see top-four minutes at even strength.