Nemec supplied a plus-3 rating to complement a goal. an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This figures to be the first of many multi-point efforts for Nemec, who the Devils selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Devils are putting a lot of faith in the 19-year-old by planting him on the top pair and having him work on the second power-play unit. The lofty assignments have a lot to do with Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) being out indefinitely, but Nemec is holding down the fort with two goals, five assists and 24 blocked shots through 16 games.

