Nemec was put on injured reserve Tuesday.

Nemec has missed back-to-back games as a result of his lower-body injury, and he'll now be forced to miss at least one more. Dougie Hamilton will continue to see the biggest uptick in ice time due to Nemec's absence, as the former has received more work than his usual allotment on the right side of New Jersey's blue line in the last two contests. With Nemec's placement on injured reserve freeing up a roster spot, Nathan Legare was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.