Nemec scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Nemec has not featured in 14 of the Devils' last 18 games, mainly due to a 12-game absence because of a lower-body injury, but the 21-year-old blueliner came through in the clutch for the Devils in this one. Nemec has already tied his career-high mark in points with 19, as he's tallied eight goals and 11 assists in 35 contests to date. The second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is making a strong case to show he deserves a bigger role in the Devils' defensive scheme.