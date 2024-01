Nemec posted two assists in Monday's 6-5 overtime home win against the Golden Knights.

Nemec ended the evening with a shot on goal, two blocked shots and a hit in his 21:40 of ice time across 28 shifts, third-most ice time among New Jersey's defensemen. The teen phenom has picked up the scoring pace in January, going for a goal and seven points across 10 games after managing a goal and five points in 14 outings in December, his first full NHL month.