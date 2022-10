Nemec was sent down to the minors Wednesday.

Nemec's demotion shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering he will be playing in North America for the first time and may need some time to adjust. Select by the organization with the second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old Slovakian garnered 26 points in 39 games for Nitra MHC last season and could be called back up sooner rather than later if he can translate that scoring touch to the AHL level.