Devils' Stefan Noesen: Continues to sit
Noesen (lower body) won't suit up against the Flyers on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Nosen, who remains on injured reserve, will miss his 23rd consecutive game for a Devils team that has been crushed by injuries.
