Noesen logged a power-play assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Noesen snapped a seven-game point drought when he helped out on a Teuvo Teravainen tally late in the second period. The helper was Noesen's eighth power-play point of the campaign. The veteran winger is up to 28 points, 66 shots on net, 68 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating while mainly seeing bottom-six minutes for the Hurricanes this season.