Noesen scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Ducks.

Both points came in the second period to break open a 3-3 tie, and Noesen's offensive surge came immediately after Carolina netminder Pyotr Kochetkov (upper body) had left the game following a hit to the head. Noesen's performance likely made him a hero in the locker room, and the 30-year-old is having one of the best runs of his career with six goals and 13 points in 18 games since the beginning of December.