Noesen scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

The goal was Noesen's fourth of the postseason, though it was his first in four appearances in the second round. The 31-year-old has seen his ice time plummet during the playoffs, especially while playing in a fourth-line role against the Rangers. He's added 21 PIM, 12 hits and nine shots on net through nine playoff contests, but his limited ice time makes him a risky option for most DFS formats.