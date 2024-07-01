Noesen put pen to paper on a three-year, $8.25 million contract with New Jersey on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Noesen rejoins New Jersey having last played for the club during the 2018-19 campaign in which he tallied just eight points in 41 regular-season contests. The 31-year-old center returns fresh off back-to-back 35-plus point campaigns for the Hurricanes. Perhaps most significant to his recent productivity, Noesen was seeing power-play minutes with Carolina but could face an uphill battle to get opportunities with the man advantage in New Jersey.