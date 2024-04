Meier had two goals and an assist in a 6-5 win over Toronto on Thursday. All three points came on the power play.

The first snipe came on a one-timer mid-way through the first period to put the Devils up 3-2. Meier scored his second near the end of the second to tie things up 4-4. It was Meier's first multi-goal game since Mar. 19. He has 27 goals, 24 assists and 201 shots in 67 games in his first full season with the Devils.