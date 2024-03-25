Meier earned one goal and one assist Sunday in a 4-0 victory against the Islanders.

Meier's power-play goal early in the second period held up as the game-winner. He has compiled 13 goals and eight assists over his past 16 contests. Meier also racked up 19 PIMs in Sunday's contest, most of which came late in the second stanza after linemate Nico Hischier was the victim of a knee-on-knee hit from Anders Lee. Meier got two minutes for instigating, five for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct for going after Lee. The 27-year-old Meier has 23 goals, 43 points and 176 shots on net in 59 games this season.