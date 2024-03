Meier scored two power-play goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

He beat Tristan Jarry in the second and third periods, continuing a red-hot March for Meier. The 27-year-old winger has 10 goals in 10 games on the month, chipping in two assists as well, and the surge has carried him to the sixth 20-goal campaign of his career.