Meier scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Meier got the Devils on the board early in the second period, knocking home a rebound off Semyon Varlamov to cut the Islanders' lead to 2-1. The 27-year-old winger finished the year strong, tallying nine goals and 16 points in his last 14 games. However, it was a disappointing campaign overall for Meier -- he'll finish with 28 goals and 52 points after surpassing the 60-point threshold in each of his previous two seasons.