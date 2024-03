Meier notched an assist and went minus-3 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

The winger stayed hot to end March, racking up five goals and five assists over his last six games of the month. Meier is at 24 goals, 22 helpers, 180 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-23 rating through 61 appearances this season. He's struggled overall in 2023-24, but with a 20-point month under his belt, he's starting to look more comfortable in the Devils' system.