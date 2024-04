Meier will have arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder but is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, the Devils announced Tuesday.

Despite several injury concerns, Meier still managed to rack up 28 goals and 24 helpers in 69 games this season, including 17 power-play points. The Swiss international should be a near-lock to maintain a top-six role playing alongside Nico Hischier or Jack Hughes (shoulder) next season where he can offer top-end fantasy value.