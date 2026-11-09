Meier scored two goals on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Meier had gone nine games without a goal entering Sunday before scoring the Devils' first two in this win. He had 19 PIM, 35 shots on net, 17 hits and one assist during the slump. While his offense was cold, Meier never lost top-six duties, though his power-play time is down. He's at three goals, four helpers, 70 shots on net, 35 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances. Given that his shot volume is still strong, he should be able to get his offense back on track.