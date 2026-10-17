Meier scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

The veteran winger snapped a shot past Logan Thompson from the faceoff circle in the final minute of the third period. While Meier's goal didn't affect the outcome. it was his first tally of the season on his 30th shot. Meier has scored at least 24 goals in each of the last five seasons, so there could be more coming quickly now that his puck luck has begun to turn. Through eight games, he's picked up four points with 17 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating.