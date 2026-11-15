Meier scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

Meier is starting to get on track with three goals and an assist over his last four games. The 30-year-old winger is up to four goals, five assists, 80 shots on net, 36 hits, 27 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 21 appearances. Meier's offense should improve as long as he stays in a top-six role -- he's shooting just 5.0 percent this year, which is his lowest mark since he shot 3.5 percent over 34 games as a rookie in 2016-17.