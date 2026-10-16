Meier picked up two assists Thursday in a 7-1 win over the Rangers.

He also delivered four hits in 14:30. The 30-year-old Meier still doesn't have a goal this season (three assists in seven games) but not for a lack of trying. He has 27 shots. Meier will get on the board soon. He has averaged 30 goals a season over his last five, but it's important to note that there's a trend in that span that we don't like. Meier has been flirting with the law of diminishing returns in the last three seasons, steadily increasing his shot volume (207 to 239 to 269) and finding twine less and less over time (28 to 26 to 24). Dynasty managers need to assess options sooner rather than later, lest you get stuck with a diminishing asset. But wait until he cranks out a few snipes first.